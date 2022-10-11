Reedsport sweeps Illinois Valley in three sets The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Oct 11, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Brave made quick work of visiting Illinois Valley, sweeping the Cougars in straight sets in a Valley Coast Conference volleyball match Tuesday night.Reedsport won 25-16, 25-11, 25-9. No further information was available.Reedsport (5-11, 5-8 VCC) is home against Waldport Thursday. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reedsport Brave Illinois Valley Sport Volleyball Valley Coast Conference Work Cougar Set Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Wildfire ignites near I-5 milepost 95 northbound east of freeway Meet the hosts who help run Roseburg's most popular radio station Roseburg's 150th birthday celebration continues with new downtown festival At 75, Neil Colby says it's time for a break One arrested in connection to August home invasion robbery TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT NOW HIRING Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Elkton downs New Hope Christian in four in Skyline contest Reedsport sweeps Illinois Valley in three sets South Umpqua pulls out win over Sutherlin in five in Far West match Finlay connection helps Roseburg boys to 1-1 draw against North Medford Days Creek sweeps Powers, will play for Skyline League volleyball title
