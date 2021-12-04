Junior Trinity Blanton of Sunset Conference volleyball champion Coquille was selected the league's Most Valuable Player in voting by the coaches.

Blanton was joined on the first team by seniors Haylee Lent and Cassy Galan of Reedsport. Senior Jenna Corcoran of Reedsport made the second team.

Sunset Conference

Volleyball All-League

Most Valuable Player — Trinidy Blanton, jr., Coquille.

First Team

Trinidy Blanton, jr., Coquille; Haylee Lent, sr., Reedsport; Cassy Galan, sr., Reedsport; Cheyenne Padgett, sr., Coquille; Grace Bradford, jr., Myrtle Point; Hailey Combie, sr., Coquille; Cameron Fisher, sr., Toledo.

Second Team

Klaira Flatt, sr., Toledo; Katelyn Senn, soph., Bandon; Jenna Corcoran, sr., Reedsport; Maddi Reynolds, sr., Myrtle Point; Avery Taylor, jr., Toledo; Charity Smith, sr., Waldport; Gaby McCrory, sr., Coquille.

Honorable Mention

McKenna Vierck, fr., Bandon; Gabby Clifford, jr., Gold Beach; Maddie Carter, jr., Reedsport; Hayden Weekly, sr., Myrtle Point.

