Reedsport's Lent, Galan on Sunset Conference all-league first team

Dec 4, 2021

Junior Trinity Blanton of Sunset Conference volleyball champion Coquille was selected the league's Most Valuable Player in voting by the coaches.

Blanton was joined on the first team by seniors Haylee Lent and Cassy Galan of Reedsport. Senior Jenna Corcoran of Reedsport made the second team.

Sunset Conference
Volleyball All-League

Most Valuable Player — Trinidy Blanton, jr., Coquille.

First Team
Trinidy Blanton, jr., Coquille; Haylee Lent, sr., Reedsport; Cassy Galan, sr., Reedsport; Cheyenne Padgett, sr., Coquille; Grace Bradford, jr., Myrtle Point; Hailey Combie, sr., Coquille; Cameron Fisher, sr., Toledo.

Second Team
Klaira Flatt, sr., Toledo; Katelyn Senn, soph., Bandon; Jenna Corcoran, sr., Reedsport; Maddi Reynolds, sr., Myrtle Point; Avery Taylor, jr., Toledo; Charity Smith, sr., Waldport; Gaby McCrory, sr., Coquille.

Honorable Mention
McKenna Vierck, fr., Bandon; Gabby Clifford, jr., Gold Beach; Maddie Carter, jr., Reedsport; Hayden Weekly, sr., Myrtle Point.
