GRANTS PASS — The Riddle volleyball team ended the regular season on Friday with a Skyline League win over New Hope Christian in four sets.
Scores were 20-25, 25-15, 25-9, 25-11.
Taya Powell finished with five kills, five digs and four aces, and Ellie George had four kills and six digs for the Irish (6-11, 5-10 Skyline South).
Hannah Weakley contributed six aces, three kills and three assists, Kinley Rainwater had eight assists and eight digs, Chloe Wynegar chipped in eight digs and three aces, Kalee Hulse had four digs, two kills and two aces, and Caydence McCurry added two kills and two digs.
