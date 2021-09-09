RIDDLE — The Riddle volleyball team defeated Glendale in straight sets in a Skyline League match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-20, 25-22, 25-9.
Ellie George finished with 18 digs and six kills for the Irish (2-0). Hannah Weakley had seven kills, 11 digs and four aces and served 100 percent, Taya Powell chipped in eight digs, four kills and two aces, Kinley Rainwater contributed 12 assists, seven digs and two aces and freshman Caydence McCurry had three kills and three digs.
George was involved in the point of the night, according to Irish coach Shantelle Weakley, diving for a ball and making a successful dig on the floor in what the coach called a "pancake."
Glendale didn't report any individual statistics.
Riddle is scheduled to host Myrtle Point and Mapleton on Saturday in nonleague matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.