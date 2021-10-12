RIDDLE — The Riddle volleyball team posted a victory over Pacific in straight sets on Tuesday in a Skyline League match.
Scores were 25-6, 25-21, 25-19.
Ellie George had eight kills and six digs for the Irish (5-9, 4-8 Skyline South). Hannah Weakley contributed six kills and three aces, Kinley Rainwater had 11 assists, two kills and two aces, Taya Powell chipped in eight aces, Sammy Linton had four assists, four aces and three digs, and Kalee Hulse made six digs.
