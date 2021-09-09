RIDDLE — The Riddle volleyball team opened its 2021 fall season on Wednesday with a Skyline League win over Yoncalla in straight sets.
Scores were 25-21, 25-15, 30-28.
Sophomore Ellie George finished with nine kills and seven digs for the Irish (1-0, 1-0). Taya Powell had five kills, 11 digs and three aces, Hannah Weakley chipped in four kills, 16 digs and nine assists, Kinley Rainwater contributed three kills, eight digs and five assists, Chloe Wynegar had 17 digs and three aces, and Kalee Hulse added 12 digs, four aces and two kills.
"It felt good to be back here (on our home court)," Riddle coach Shantelle Weakley said. "We're a young team. Our defense was outstanding, the girls really played hard."
The Eagles (0-3, 0-2) didn't provide any individual statistics.
Riddle will host Glendale Thursday. Yoncalla travels to Pacific Tuesday.
