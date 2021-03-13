ELKTON — The Riddle volleyball team opened its 2021 winter/spring season on Friday with a loss to Days Creek Friday at the Elkton outdoor court. The Irish defeated Yoncalla in four sets Saturday.
The Wolves beat Riddle 25-15, 25-19, 25-21. The Irish downed the Eagles 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12.
Emilee Ball had three kills and four aces, Madison Hold contributed five digs and three kills, freshman Taya Powell chipped in four digs, two kills and two blocks, and Sammy Linton added eight assists and three blocks for Riddle versus D.C.
Linton had three kills and three assists, Ball contributed three kills, freshman Hannah Weakley finished with three kills, two assists and two digs, and Hold chipped in five assists and two kills.
"It felt good to finally play some matches," Riddle coach Shantelle Weakley said. "The girls have been putting in a lot of hard work and most importantly are having fun."
The Irish are scheduled to play at Pacific Monday.
