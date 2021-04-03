ELKTON — The Riddle volleyball team defeated Glendale in straight sets on Friday and lost to Umpqua Valley Christian in four sets Saturday.
The Irish (3-7) downed the Pirates (0-6) 25-11, 25-11, 25-21. The Monarchs (4-4) beat Riddle 25-18, 25-13, 26-28, 25-15.
Riddle got 10 assists and 10 aces from Kinley Rainwater against Glendale. Emilee Ball had nine aces and four kills, Ellie George contributed four kills and four aces, and Hannah Weakley added three kills and two aces.
George finished with eight kills, two digs and two aces versus UVC. Ball had five kills, five digs and three aces, Maisie Davenport chipped in three kills and Taya Powell contributed nine aces.
Glendale and UVC didn't provide any individual statistics.
