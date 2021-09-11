RIDDLE — The Riddle volleyball team split a pair of nonleague volleyball matches on Saturday, losing to Myrtle Point 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 and defeating Mapleton 25-7, 25-18, 25-6.
The Irish (3-1 overall) got 13 digs and two aces from Chloe Wynegar against the Bobcats. Taya Powell had seven digs and two kills, Kalee Hulse chipped in eight digs and two kills, Hannah Weakley contributed eight digs and four assists, Kinley Rainwater had two kills, two digs and two aces, and Caydence McCurry added two kills.
Rainwater finished with five kills, six assists and two aces versus the Sailors. Ellie George had four kills and three aces, Weakley contributed seven digs and four aces, Powell had two kills and three aces, Hulse chipped in six aces and two kills, and McCurry had two aces.
