PORT ORFORD — The Riddle volleyball team defeated Pacific in straight sets on Monday, winning 25-16, 25-18, 25-20.

Madison Hold had 10 assists, seven aces and two kills, and Sammy Linton finished with 23 assists, eight aces and three kills for the Irish (2-1). Maisie Davenport contributed four kills, Emilee Ball had three kills and freshman Ellie George chipped in three kills and two aces.

Riddle is scheduled to travel to Elkton Friday for a match with the Elks on the outdoor court.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.