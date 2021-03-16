PORT ORFORD — The Riddle volleyball team defeated Pacific in straight sets on Monday, winning 25-16, 25-18, 25-20.
Madison Hold had 10 assists, seven aces and two kills, and Sammy Linton finished with 23 assists, eight aces and three kills for the Irish (2-1). Maisie Davenport contributed four kills, Emilee Ball had three kills and freshman Ellie George chipped in three kills and two aces.
Riddle is scheduled to travel to Elkton Friday for a match with the Elks on the outdoor court.
