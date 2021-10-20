DAYS CREEK — Rogue Valley Adventist recovered from a loss in the first set and defeated Days Creek in four sets in a nonleague prep volleyball match on Wednesday.
Scores were 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16.
Bailey Stufflebeam finished with 11 kills and five aces for the Wolves (14-8) on Dig Pink night. Riley Crume contributed 20 assists and 15 digs, Fionna Ketchem made 14 digs and Lyris Berlingeri added 11 digs.
“I was thankful to get some great competition heading into the district playoffs," D.C. coach Rachel Martchett said.
Days Creek will meet Glendale at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Camas Valley High School. The winner takes on Camas Valley at 6 p.m.
