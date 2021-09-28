MEDFORD — Emma Bischoff had 15 kills and Rogue Valley Adventist posted a victory over Elkton in straight sets in a nonleague prep volleyball match on Monday.
Scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-9.
Olivia Barber added 19 assists for the Red Tail Hawks (7-1). No statistics were provided by the Elks (3-7).
Elkton is scheduled to travel to North Douglas Thursday.
