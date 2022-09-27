The Roseburg High School volleyball team is in a favorable position heading into the second half of Southwest Conference play.
The No. 7-ranked Indians ended the first round on Tuesday night with a 25-20, 25-8, 25-16 victory over Grants Pass at Robertson Memorial Gym, hiking their winning streak to nine matches.
Roseburg (12-2, 5-1 SWC), No. 5 Sheldon (13-4, 5-1) and No. 10 South Medford (12-4, 5-1) are tied for first place after six conference contests.
The Tribe lost to the Panthers in five sets in its SWC opener in Medford and later knocked off Sheldon in five sets at home. The Irish swept South last week in Eugene.
Roseburg, which remained No. 3 in the Class 6A power rankings, and South Medford square off at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Robertson Memorial Gym.
"I like where we're at. We've been doing really good things and working hard," Roseburg senior outside hitter Kennedy Baylis Hines said. "I think we can push for a good match on Thursday. We'll have home energy and that will help us."
"At the beginning we had some jitters, but now we're locked down and ready to take it to the second round," Roseburg junior outside hitter Emma Fairbairn said. "We're excited and ready to roll, and love our home court. (The Bum Squad) is definitely my favorite part of being a Roseburg Indian."
Roseburg is bidding for its first conference volleyball title since 2016. The Tribe also has a road date at Sheldon looming on Oct. 11.
"I feel pretty good about our team," Roseburg senior libero Kinsey Brelage said. "Like I said at the beginning, we just need to build our chemistry and bond together and I think we've done that very well. South Medford is a good team, but we'll be ready for them on our home court."
Lacy Pinard, the first-year Roseburg head coach, feels there's more improvement ahead for her team to make.
"We still have a lot of work to do," she said. "We have to control our tempo. Regardless of what we see on the other side, we have to work on what is our tempo and being able to take control of that possession. I like where we're at, but we have to come out strong Thursday."
Senior setter Hayden Pinard had another double-double for Roseburg against the Cavers (3-7, 1-5), finishing with 37 assists, 10 digs, four blocks and four service aces.
Fairbairn and Baylis Hines each collected 10 kills, and Brelage made 16 digs and served 100% in the win. Grace Luttrell contributed seven kills and three blocks, Caroline Knudson chipped in six kills and three blocks, and Mikyla Cunningham added four blocks.
"We came out a little slow, but figured it out each time," Lacy Pinard said. "I thought Grants Pass did a really good job, having nothing to lose and coming out and pushing our game."
"Once we won (the first set), we did get a little comfortable," Brelage said. "But we came back and played how we know how to play and kept our energy."
