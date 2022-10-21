GRANTS PASS — The ninth-ranked Roseburg volleyball team wrapped up the regular season Thursday night with a win over Grants Pass in straight sets in a Southwest Conference match at Heater-Newman Gym.
Scores were 28-26, 25-16, 25-22.
The Indians (16-5, 9-3 SWC) finished third behind No. 6 Sheldon (24-5, 11-1) and No. 3 South Medford (21-6, 10-2) in the conference standings.
Grace Luttrell had 10 kills and four blocks for the Tribe, which will host a first-round match in the Class 6A playoffs which begin Wednesday.
Kennedy Baylis Hines contributed nine kills and five digs, Emma Fairbairn chipped in six kills and two service aces, Caroline Knudson had four kills and five blocks, Mikyla Cunningham contributed four kills and three blocks, Shaylee Swartzendruber had three kills and two digs, Kaela Klopfenstein made seven digs, Kinsey Brelage collected 14 digs, and Hayden Pinard turned in another productive match with 39 assists, nine aces, seven digs and six kills.
"We started out slow in the first set and I was pleased to see them rally together in the second set," Roseburg coach Lacy Pinard said. "We're finding our way back to the early season 'team first' unity that we started with. We really came together after a couple big rundown plays."
Roseburg will find out its state playoff opponent this weekend after the power rankings freeze.
