The Roseburg High School volleyball team, playing its first match under a new head coach, took down South Eugene on Thursday night.
The Indians defeated the Axe 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 in a nonconference contest at Robertson Memorial Gym. Roseburg is 2-0 on the fall season.
On Wednesday, Roseburg third-year head coach Vicki Crowl resigned for personal reasons. Assistant coach Jennifer Klopfenstein was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Crowl compiled a 19-19 record in two-plus seasons with the program. RHS Athletic Director Russ Bolin announced the coaching change Thursday morning.
“Roseburg High School appreciates all the effort Vicki put into our program,” Bolin said. “Coaching through these (COVID) times has been very difficult and she managed everything with class and with a smile. Coach Crowl worked hard to consistently keep all of our kids connected and involved as much as we could this past year and a half, which was a very difficult task. I wish her all the best.”
Klopfenstein declined comment when asked what it was like coaching under Crowl.
The Tribe posted its first win over South Eugene since the 2018 season.
“They were amazing tonight,” Klopfenstein said. “We had an awesome practice yesterday, and it carried over. We had some really solid performances and it was a great, collective effort. I’m super proud of them.”
Klopfenstein said the fan support made a big difference for the Indians.
“It’s like night and day. Having the fans there changes the atmosphere,” she said. “We had the Bum Squad, and there was a lot of energy in the gym.”
Junior Kennedy Baylis-Hines finished with 10 kills and junior Hayden Pinard made 27 assists for Roseburg. Micah Lake contributed 16 digs, Grace Luttrell had seven kills, Emma Fairbairn chipped in six kills and Kinsey Brelage added nine digs in the victory.
Klopfenstein says the expectations remain the same for the Indians — qualify for the Class 6A playoffs.
“We’ll set our sights on it and go after it,” Klopfenstein said.
Roseburg will compete in the McKay Tournament in Salem Saturday. The Tribe doesn’t open Southwest Conference play until Sept. 16, when it travels to South Eugene.
