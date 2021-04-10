CENTRAL POINT — The Roseburg volleyball team won one and lost one match in the Southern Oregon tournament on Saturday at Crater High School.
The Indians (8-5) defeated South Medford 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 and lost to North Medford 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 to conclude their shortened winter/spring season.
Sierra Paroz pounded 12 kills for the Tribe against the Panthers. Grace Luttrell had eight kills, while Madison Carter and Ryley Bryson each contributed seven kills. Hayden Pinard had 17 assists and Jaden Warmouth added 13 assists.
Micah Lake made 15 digs and Kinsey Brelage chipped in 11 digs.
Paroz had 13 kills and Kylee Carpenter contributed six kills versus the Black Tornado. Pinard had 14 assists, Lake made 17 digs and Brelage added 11 digs.
"We didn't get the win, but the girls fought to the very last point," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "North Medford just seemed to have answers for everything we gave them. The girls ended their season with some great volleyball."
Five seniors played their last match for the Indians: Paroz, Ellie Bruton, Haylee Schulze, Carter and Alisha Sabins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.