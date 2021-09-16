EUGENE — The Roseburg High School volleyball team opened the Southwest Conference fall season on Thursday with a victory over South Eugene in straight sets at the Purple Pit.
Scores were 25-18, 25-19, 29-27.
Hayden Pinard finished with 25 assists for the Indians (5-2, 1-0 SWC). Kennedy Baylis-Hines had eight kills, Emma Fairbairn chipped in seven kills and seven digs, and Kylee Carpenter contributed five kills and five digs in the win.
Defensively, Micah Lake (16 digs), Kinsey Brelage (13 digs) and Lily Howren (13 digs) led the way for the Tribe.
"It feels good to get this first league win under our belt," Roseburg interim head coach Jennifer Klopfenstein said. "We were a little unfocused at times, but we came out with a win. We have a tough week coming up."
The Indians are scheduled to host Sheldon Tuesday.
