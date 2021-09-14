The Roseburg Indians tuned up for their Southwest Conference volleyball opener on Tuesday night with a victory over the Crater Comets in four sets at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Roseburg (4-2 overall) dropped the first set, but took the next three in its 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 nonconference win.
"We let them back in the game in the first set, but the girls fought hard," Roseburg interim head coach Jennifer Klopfenstein said. "We came back out with more focus and discipline, and didn't give up. That was fun to watch.
"Crater was tough all night long, they were hitting hard at us. We made some adjustments with our blocking, and that allowed the defense to breathe a little bit and be more successful. It felt good to get that win."
Kennedy Baylis-Hines finished with a varsity career-high 18 kills for the Indians and Emma Fairbairn contributed 14 kills.
Hayden Pinard had 37 assists, Lily Howren made 16 digs, Micah Lake chipped in 11 digs, and Jaden Warmouth and Kinsey Brelage each added 10 digs in the win.
Madison Kocina led the Comets (1-3 overall) with 16 kills. Kendra Bittle had 15 kills and Kate Stidham contributed 43 assists.
"The girls are ready and excited for conference," Klopfenstein said.
Roseburg plays at South Eugene (2-4, 1-0 SWC) Thursday. The Axe defeated South Medford (3-4, 0-1) in four sets in their conference opener.
The Tribe beat South Eugene in straight sets in a nonconference match earlier this season in Roseburg.
Sheldon won the 2019 SWC title, and North Medford and South Eugene tied for second. Roseburg didn't play the Axe or Irish during the truncated 2021 COVID season in the winter/spring.
The Indians host Sheldon (3-1, 0-0) on Tuesday. The Irish are seeking their fourth straight conference crown. Roseburg last won the SWC in 2016.
"Our conference is tough, and will be tough again," Klopfenstein said. "I have complete faith and believe in our girls, and am confident we'll be right there (in the hunt). Our defense is rocking and our offense is operating at a high level."
Roseburg's depth has been a strength.
"I'm impressed with how hard they're fighting, and working as a unit," Klopfenstein said. "They work hard."
