Roseburg scored perhaps its biggest volleyball win of the 2021 fall high school season on Tuesday night.
The Indians rallied from one set down and won the last two games to beat North Medford in a Southwest Conference match at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 26-24, 15-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-8.
Roseburg (9-8, 4-4 SWC) sits in third place in the conference standings with two matches left on the schedule. The Black Tornado (10-7, 4-3) is just a half-game ahead of the Tribe in second.
Sheldon (16-5, 8-0) has clinched the SWC title. The top three teams receive automatic berths into the Class 6A playoffs.
"We were excited for this win tonight," Roseburg interim head coach Jennifer Klopfenstein said. "The girls really wanted it. They came to play and battled a really tough team."
The Indians avenged a conference loss to North Medford in four sets earlier this season in Medford.
"We battled throughout the whole match. We've been struggling with that and momentum shifts," Klopfenstein said. "Tonight that was the difference-maker. We didn't get down and kept fighting.
"This will give us a boost heading into Thursday's match with South Medford (at home)."
Sophomore Emma Fairbairn finished with 11 kills and 15 digs, and Grace Luttrell had 10 kills for Roseburg.
"Emma has turned it on in the second half (of the season) and is finding her groove," Klopfenstein said. "Her confidence is blossoming every single day. I thought Micah Lake (the libero) had a wonderful match."
Addison Weckerle contributed seven kills, five digs and two blocks, while Kylee Carpenter chipped in seven kills and three blocks in the victory. Lake made 27 digs, Kinsey Brelage had 18 digs, Jaden Warmouth added 13 digs, and Hayden Pinard had 43 assists and 14 digs.
Thursday's match with South Medford begins at 7:15 p.m. The Panthers (8-8, 3-4) defeated Roseburg in five sets earlier this season in Medford.
