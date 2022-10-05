With pink ruling Robertson Memorial Gym, the Roseburg High School volleyball team regained its winning touch Tuesday night.
The No. 7-ranked Indians handed Willamette a Southwest Conference loss in four sets. Scores were 25-17, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20.
Coming off a disappointing home loss to No. 10 South Medford in straight sets Thursday which snapped Roseburg's nine-match winning streak, the Indians (13-3, 6-2 SWC) bounced back on "Dig Pink Night" against the conference's last-place team.
The Roseburg players — minus libero Kinsey Brelage, who was in white — wore pink uniform tops to raise awareness for cancer.
Roseburg remained in third place in the conference race. South Medford (17-4, 7-1) beat North Medford 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 Tuesday to move into sole possession of first place, a half-game ahead of No. 5 Sheldon (15-4, 6-1). The Irish defeated Churchill in straight sets in a nonconference match.
The Indians did it Tuesday without their all-conference senior setter Hayden Pinard, who suffered a knee injury during last week's match with Grants Pass and is out indefinitely.
"We're learning a little bit with a new rotation, but it takes a couple of tries," Roseburg coach Lacy Pinard said. "They came out strong and that was really all I expected tonight, was that they work on their chemistry together. When you play a new role and have some new players in there, you have to learn to trust and communicate, and they did it."
"I would say a solid eight (out of 10)," said Roseburg junior outside hitter Mikyla Cunningham, who led the Tribe with 10 kills. "We had our main setter out, but I liked we came together as a team and were willing to adjust over small changes. Kaela (Klopfenstein) and Shaylee (Swartzendruber) stepped up (as setters)."
Emma Fairbairn finished with eight kills and two service aces for Roseburg. Arlie Aasen contributed nine kills and two blocks, Kennedy Baylis Hines had seven kills, seven digs and six aces, Grace Luttrell chipped in five kills, Swartzendruber contributed 18 assists and four aces, Klopfenstein had 10 assists, and Brelage added 17 digs, seven assists and 100% serving.
"I feel like we beat ourselves in that match (with South Medford)," Brelage said. "We just didn't execute. Tonight we played well as a team. Our two new setters did a fantastic job."
The Indians have four SWC matches left on their schedule, starting with Sheldon in Eugene on Oct. 11. Roseburg beat the Irish in five sets in the first meeting at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Roseburg will play in the Clearwater Classic in Bend Saturday.
