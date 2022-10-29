SHERWOOD — The Roseburg High School volleyball team is among the eight teams still in contention for the Class 6A state championship.
The 10th-seeded Indians defeated No. 7 Sherwood in four sets on Saturday in a Class 6A second-round playoff match, advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22.
Kennedy Baylis Hines finished with 16 kills, six digs and was 100% on the service line for the Tribe (18-5). Grace Luttrell had 13 kills and five blocks, while Hayden Pinard turned in another productive double-double match with 49 assists, 11 digs, six kills, five blocks and seven aces.
Emma Fairbairn contributed nine kills, six digs and two blocks, Caroline Knudson made four blocks, Mikyla Cunningham had five kills, five blocks and four digs, Kinsey Brelage chipped in 19 digs, three aces and 100% serving, Kaela Klopfenstein contributed eight digs and 100% serving and Arlie Aasen added four digs and three aces in the victory.
"We started the first set with a nine-point deficit and I was so proud we fought back and powered through," Roseburg coach Lacy Pinard said. "The front line stepped up. Tonight our block came together and applied a strong front line defense. We've been working on how to press and hold more effectively."
Roseburg will meet No. 2 Westview (25-4) in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Friday at Forest Grove High School. No. 6 South Medford (23-6) and No. 3 Sheldon (26-5) square off in the quarterfinals and are on the Indians' side of the bracket.
Top-seeded Jesuit (31-0) is the favorite.
