GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg High School volleyball team closed out the regular season on Tuesday night with a Southwest Conference victory over Grants Pass in straight sets at Heater-Newman Gym.
Scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-9.
The Indians (13-8, 6-4 SWC) receive an automatic berth in the Class 6A playoffs.
Roseburg featured a balanced offensive attack against the Cavers (1-12, 0-9).
Kylee Carpenter finished with nine kills, Kennedy Baylis-Hines and Addison Weckerle each had seven kills, and Grace Luttrell and Mallory Malysz both chipped in five kills in the win.
Hayden Pinard had 27 assists, five digs and three kills for the Tribe. Micah Lake made 10 digs, Jaden Warmouth contributed four kids, and Kaela Klopfenstein added seven assists and three digs.
"We took care of business tonight," Roseburg interim head coach Jennifer Klopfenstein said. "We were focused, disciplined and played our tempo. I'm seeing some great volleyball."
First-round state playoff matches are tentatively scheduled for Oct. 27.
