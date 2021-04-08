GRANTS PASS — Sierra Paroz finished with 15 kills and the Roseburg volleyball team defeated Grants Pass in four sets in a Southern Oregon match on Thursday night at Heater-Newman Gym.
Scores were 20-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-16.
Madison Carter had nine kills, Ryley Bryson chipped in eight kills and Kennedy Baylis-Hines and Hayden Pinard each added seven kills for the Indians (6-4).
Pinard also made 35 assists. Micah Lake contributed 19 digs, Kinsey Brelage had 15 digs and Ellie Bruton and Pinard each had 11 digs.
"We got off to a slow start, but came back and finished strong," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said.
The Indians are scheduled to host a league tournament match on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.