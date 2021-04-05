The moment was still a bit surreal.
Only a few weeks ago the Roseburg High School volleyball team didn’t know if it would ever get to play a match at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium, let alone host a small audience of family members for senior night.
“We were all just super appreciative to get to have one this season,” senior Madison Carter said.
“It was pretty cool, I really liked it. I’ve seen all the past senior nights and like done them too, and, I don’t know, I never thought it would be me up here so it’s kind of weird,” added Ellie Bruton.
After celebrating with gifts and balloons before the match, the five Roseburg seniors and their teammates went on to sweep the Eagle Points Eagles (0-9) on Monday.
Set scores were 25-9, 25-13, 25-16.
Roseburg (5-3) has now won three straight games, all at home. The Indians weren’t able to host indoor matches in Douglas County until last week due to state guidelines, but the opportunity to practice as a whole team and play in their home gym was a turning point.
“I think we’ve gotten better as the season has gone on,” senior Haylee Schulze said. “Especially when we were able to start practicing together.”
Senior Sierra Paroz says the team’s chemistry is pretty good right now and that’s what has helped them hit a hot streak as the season winds down. Roseburg has two matches left in its regular season, Tuesday at Crater and Thursday at Grants Pass.
A regional postseason tournament will be held at the end of the week. Roseburg will host a match on Friday and then play out the rest of the tournament on Saturday at Crater High School in Central Point.
It’s the final few contests of a season that has gone by in a blink of an eye.
“It kind of flew by really fast, but honestly I wasn’t even really expecting a season,” senior Alisha Sabins said. “To get any games in was honestly really cool. I get to play again with a bunch of these girls next year too, which is really awesome.”
Four of Roseburg’s seniors — Carter, Bruton, Paroz and Sabins — plan on attending Umpqua Community College next school year and playing volleyball for the Riverhawks. The group has been playing together since middle school and Carter says this year has shown her how much that means to her.
“This season I realized how much volleyball is really important to me, not knowing if we were going to have a season, and I’m just really excited that I can continue that (at Umpqua Community College),” she said.
