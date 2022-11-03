Roseburg (Class 6A), Oakland (2A), North Douglas (1A) and Umpqua Valley Christian (1A) will open play in their respective state volleyball tournaments on Friday.
The 6A tournament will be held at Forest Grove High School. No. 10-seeded Roseburg (18-5) takes on No. 2 Westview of Beaverton (25-4) in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m.
The 2A tourney is being played at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. No. 13 Oakland (16-10) meets No. 5 Culver (17-6) in the quarterfinals at 1:15 p.m.
The 1A tournament is also being contested at Ridgeview High School. No. 7 North Douglas (23-10) faces No. 2 Crane (25-4) at 10 a.m. and No. 8 Umpqua Valley Christian (17-4) meets No. 1 Damascus Christian (33-0) at 8 a.m. in the quarters.
Roseburg, which last played in the state tournament in 2015, won at Sherwood in four sets last Saturday to advance to the final eight. Lacy Pinard is in her first season as head coach of the Indians, who finished third in the Southwest Conference.
Pinard's daughter, Hayden, is one of the state's top setters and was a first-team all-conference selection along with senior outside hitter Kennedy Baylis Hines and senior libero Kinsey Brelage. Senior middle blocker Grace Luttrell and junior outside hitter Emma Fairbairn were second-team picks.
Westview, making its first state tournament appearance since 2001, is led by 6-0 senior middle blocker Halle Garrity, 5-3 senior libero Kennedy Cheung and 5-11 junior setter/rightside hitter Taylor Guerra.
The Roseburg-Westview winner will meet the winner between No. 6 South Medford (23-6) and No. 3 Sheldon (26-5) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The losers play an elimination match at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Oakland reached the state tournament for the first time since 2009 with a victory at No. 4 Grant Union in four sets. It's a sweet reward for a team that won only three matches last year.
"It's so exciting to go to state, especially with this group," said Oakers fourth-year coach Katelyn Hamilton. "I've had these (six) seniors since they were freshmen and they've come a long ways. If we come ready to play and not get nervous, we can hold our own against most of these teams."
The Oakers are led by 5-9 senior middle blocker Tia Picknell, who ranks second in the state in blocks. Other key players are 5-9 senior middle blocker Rylee Williamson, 5-2 senior libero Veronica Sigl and 5-4 senior setter Tiana Oberman.
Among the top players for Culver are 5-6 senior setter Brooke Bush, 6-1 senior middle blocker Kayden LeeAnn and 5-8 senior middle blocker Hensley Wachter.
The Oakland-Culver winner will meet the Willamina-Salem Academy winner in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The loser will play at 10 a.m. Saturday. Salem Academy (23-5) is the top seed.
North Douglas, the defending 1A state champion, is looking to take home more hardware this year. Their first obstacle is getting past Crane, a team the Warriors beat in four sets in the semifinals last year.
"I feel like we're peaking at the right time," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "We've played really well the last two matches. Most of our girls have played in a lot of big games in all three sports."
The Warriors have a deep team, but lost senior Asia Ward (knee) in October. Among their talented cast are 5-6 senior setter/outside hitter Makayla Murphy, 5-6 senior outside hitter/setter Brooklyn Williams and 5-9 senior middle blocker Brooke McHaffie.
Crane features 5-9 junior middle blocker Kortney Doman, 5-7 senior setter Leslie Doman and 5-4 senior rightside hitter Taylor Joyce.
The North Douglas-Crane winner will face the Powder Valley-St. Paul winner at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The losers play an elimination match at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Umpqua Valley Christian, guided by Candice Renyer, is appearing in the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Monarchs defeated Open Door Christian in five sets at home to advance.
UVC faces a tall order against Damascus Christian, which finished third in the tourney last year and was ranked No. 1 in the final OSAAtoday coaches poll.
Zoey Pappas and Amy Pappas, a pair of 5-5 junior setters/rightside hitters, have led the Monarchs along with 5-6 junior libero Alli Hu.
Damascus Christian's big contributors have been 5-6 senior setter/outside hitter Sierra Hale, 5-10 senior middle blocker Julia Mitchell and 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter Abbigayle Bailey.
The UVC-Damascus winner will face the Rogue Valley Adventist-North Clackamas Christian winner at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semis. The losers will play an elimination match at 8 a.m. Saturday.
