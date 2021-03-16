EAGLE POINT — The Roseburg Indians, playing their first official volleyball match since Oct. 30, 2019, opened their shortened 2021 winter/spring season with a win on Monday night.
Roseburg handed Eagle Point a 26-24, 25-11, 25-13 loss. The 2020 fall season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The girls were extremely pumped," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "It was pretty emotional right before the match. It's nice to get the W, but to be together was the biggest win."
Sierra Paroz finished with nine kills for the Indians. Addison Weckerle had five kills, Madison Carter chipped in four kills, sophomore Hayden Pinard contributed 15 assists, Jaden Warmouth had eight assists and six digs and Ellie Bruton made seven digs.
"The first set was about getting a feel of being together because we haven't been together (as a team) for a while (due to practice restrictions indoors)," Crowl said. "After that we played solid and were really clicking."
The Tribe has five seniors, five juniors, three sophomores and one freshman listed on its varsity roster.
Roseburg is unable to host any matches at this time because of Douglas County being at the "extreme risk" level. The Tribe is scheduled to play at South Medford Thursday.
