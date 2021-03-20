ASHLAND — It wasn't the start Roseburg High School volleyball coach Vicki Crowl was looking for.
The Indians dropped the first two sets to Ashland and were on the brink of leaving Jackson County with a loss on Saturday.
But Roseburg responded with wins in the last three sets and defeated the Grizzlies. Scores were 15-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-13, 15-8.
"We started off slow, had low energy," Crowl said. "But the girls brought some energy in the third set and played well. They showed a lot of heart coming back."
Sierra Paroz led the Tribe (2-1) with 17 kills. Madison Carter had 10 kills, Kennedy Baylis-Hines contributed eight kills, sophomore Grace Luttrell had five kills and four blocks, sophomore Hayden Pinard made 26 assists, Jaden Warmouth chipped in 13 assists and Ellie Bruton added 22 digs.
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to North Medford on Tuesday.
