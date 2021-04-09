The Roseburg volleyball team opened the Southern Oregon tournament with a win over Ashland in straight sets on Friday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 25-11, 25-22, 25-17.
"The girls played well," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "They flowed well together, communicating and working as a unit."
Madison Carter had 12 kills, Sierra Paroz contributed nine kills and Ryley Bryson added six kills for the Indians (7-4).
Hayden Pinard had 25 assists and seven digs and Jaden Warmouth had eight assists for Roseburg. Micah Lake made 18 digs and Kinsey Brelage chipped in eight digs.
The Tribe will face South Medford (9-3) at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Crater High School in Central Point.
