The Roseburg High School volleyball team ended a three-game losing streak on Thursday night with a victory over Grants Pass in straight sets in a Southwest Conference match at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 25-16, 25-18, 25-10.
"It was a great win for us tonight," Roseburg interim head coach Jennifer Klopfenstein said. "We are seeing things we're working on in practice translate to the match."
Kennedy Baylis-Hines had nine kills and five digs for the Indians (6-5, 2-3 SWC). Addison Weckerle chipped in six kills and Grace Luttrell contributed four kills.
Micah Lake made nine digs, Kinsey Brelage had six digs and four aces, and Kaela Klopfenstein added three digs in the win.
Roseburg is scheduled to host South Eugene Tuesday in a conference match.
