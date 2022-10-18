Roseburg recognized its five seniors on senior night before the match, then had to buckle down and put away North Medford.
The Indians did in straight sets, with the student Bum Squad roaring their approval.
Ninth-ranked Roseburg completed a season sweep of the Black Tornado with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 Southwest Conference volleyball victory on Tuesday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
"We did get a little emotional in the locker room," Roseburg senior middle blocker Caroline Knudson said. "I've been playing with these girls since I was 13, so I love them to death and I'm really sad this is my last season with them. But I wouldn't want to have a season with anyone else."
The Indians (15-5, 8-3 SWC) will finish third place in the conference and hope to carry momentum into the Class 6A playoffs, which begin on Oct. 26. Roseburg, which entered Tuesday No. 10 in the power rankings, is expected to host a first-round match.
Roseburg ends the regular season Thursday night at Grants Pass.
The Indians feel they're capable of playing with any team in the state when on their game. Four of their five losses have come to Top 10 teams — Sheldon, South Medford (twice) and Silverton (5A).
"As of right now, we're doing good but aspire to be great," Knudson said. "After Grants Pass, hopefully we can figure out our attitudes and come back for the playoffs and be ready. Roseburg is a team to fear, for sure. We're really bonded ... we're so close that our combination of skill and attitudes is what makes us a contender."
Roseburg coach Lacy Pinard believes her team has better volleyball ahead.
"We won it tonight, took it in three," she said, "but we have so many things we have to clean up on our tempo — being more hungry, being more connected to each other. We have to play a faster game, be more engaged.
"I like where we're at. I'm excited for this group, I hope they come together."
Kennedy Baylis Hines finished with 11 kills and 100% serving for the Tribe against North Medford (8-12, 4-7). Hayden Pinard had 38 assists, eight digs, five kills, five service aces and two blocks, while Kinsey Brelage contributed 15 digs and two aces.
Emma Fairbairn provided seven kills and four digs, Mikyla Cunningham had seven kills, three blocks and three digs in the win. Arlie Aasen chipped in four kills, two blocks and two aces, Grace Luttrell contributed four kills, Shaylee Swartzendruber had two digs and two aces, and Kaela Klopfenstein made three digs and served 100%.
"I feel like we did a pretty good job tonight," Knudson said. "We lost a couple of connections here and there, but overall we battled back and played really good."
Olivia Stubenrauch had five kills and 10 digs for North Medford. Maddie Black added 10 assists and four kills.
