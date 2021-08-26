It was an impressive start for the Roseburg High School volleyball team.
The Indians opened their 2021 fall season on Thursday in Springfield with a nonconference victory over Thurston in straight sets.
Scores were 25-12, 26-24, 25-21.
"It was really, really good. A collective effort," Roseburg third-year coach Vicki Crowl said. "The girls had a lot of energy. They executed the offense, and our hitting and defense were great. We had one little letdown in the second game, but other than that I was very pleased."
Thurston is ranked No. 8 in the OSAA Class 5A preseason coaches poll.
"We ran a 5-1 with (setter) Hayden Pinard and she ran the offense really well," Crowl said. "(Libero) Kinsey Brelage played well, and Grace Luttrell and Addison Weckerle in the middle and Kennedy Baylis-Hines on the outside had solid matches."
Crowl likes the depth of her roster.
Roseburg has six seniors — Micah Lake, Kylee Carpenter, Weckerle, Mallory Malysz, Jaden Warmouth and Ryley Bryson.
The juniors are Brelage, Lily Howren, Luttrell, Pinard and Baylis-Hines. Sophomores Emma Fairbairn and Kaela Klopfenstein round out the cast.
The Tribe is scheduled to host South Eugene on Sept. 2 in a nonconference match at Robertson Memorial Gym. Roseburg begins Southwest Conference play Sept. 7, traveling to Grants Pass.
