The Roseburg High School volleyball team continued its strong start to the 2022 season on Tuesday night, defeating South Eugene in straight sets in a Southwest Conference match at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 25-12, 25-10, 27-25.
The Indians (10-2, 3-1 SWC) have won seven straight and are one game behind South Medford (9-2, 4-0) in the conference standings.
"We started strong in the first two sets with our starting lineup," Roseburg coach Lacy Pinard said. "I challenged my team in the third set by getting in some younger players and moving around our lineup. We made some errors, but came back after a six-point deficit and pulled out the set. I was happy that they came together after a sluggish beginning."
Hayden Pinard finished with another double-double for Roseburg, getting 38 assists, 12 digs, six kills and two service aces.
Also contributing were Kinsey Brelage (14 digs), Mikyla Cunningham (nine kills, three blocks), Caroline Knudson (five kills, four blocks), Emma Fairbairn (seven kills, five digs), Grace Luttrell (five kills), Arlie Aasen (three kills), Shaylee Swartzendruber (four digs, three kills) and Kaela Klopfenstein (five digs).
Roseburg travels to North Medford Thursday.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.