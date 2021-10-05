The Roseburg High School volleyball team completed a regular season series sweep of South Eugene on Tuesday, defeating the Axe in straight sets in a Southwest Conference match at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-13.
The Indians evened their conference record at 3-3 and improved to 7-5 overall.
"We were disciplined and focused," Roseburg interim head coach Jennifer Klopfenstein said. "The girls have been working hard in practice."
Grace Luttrell finished with seven kills and five aces for the Tribe. Sophomore Emma Fairbairn added seven kills.
Hayden Pinard had 22 assists, three aces and two blocks. Micah Lake made eight digs and Jaden Warmouth chipped in six digs in the win.
"Grace was fantastic tonight," Klopfenstein said. "She showed a maturity to her game and it was fun to watch."
The Indians take on conference-leading Sheldon Thursday in Eugene. The Irish were ranked No. 6 in the latest OSAA Class 6A coaches poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.