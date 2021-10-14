Roseburg paid back South Medford for an earlier Southwest Conference volleyball loss earlier this season, defeating the Panthers in straight sets on Thursday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.
The Indians (10-7, 5-4 SWC) are a half-game behind second-place North Medford (11-7, 5-3) in the conference standings. Roseburg concludes its SWC schedule Tuesday at Grants Pass.
"A big win for us," Roseburg interim head coach Jennifer Klopfenstein said. "It's exciting to watch the girls come together, make adjustments and believe in themselves."
Hayden Pinard finished with 29 assists, 16 digs and four aces for the Tribe. Sophomore Emma Fairbairn had 10 kills, Grace Luttrell contributed nine kills and Mallory Malysz chipped in four kills.
Micah Lake had seven digs, and Kinsey Brelage, Jaden Warmouth and Lily Howren each contributed five digs and two aces in the victory.
Katie Clevenger led South Medford (8-9, 3-5) with 18 kills.
