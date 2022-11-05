The Roseburg High School volleyball team finished sixth in the Class 6A state tournament on Saturday at Forest Grove High School.
The 10th-seeded Indians (19-7) lost 25-9, 25-21, 25-20 to No. 4 Oregon City (26-4) in the fourth-place match. The Pioneers were the Three Rivers League champions.
Grace Luttrell had seven kills and six blocks for Roseburg versus Oregon City. Kennedy Baylis Hines contributed seven kills, five digs and two blocks, Emma Fairbairn had five kills and two blocks, Caroline Knudson provided six kills and four blocks, Mikyla Cunningham chipped in five kills and two blocks, Kinsey Brelage made 14 digs and two service aces, Kaela Klopfenstein made six digs, and Hayden Pinard added a double-double with 31 assists, 11 digs, six kills, four blocks and three aces.
Earlier Saturday, Roseburg eliminated No. 6 South Medford (23-8), a Southwest Conference rival, in a consolation match. Scores were 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-7.
Baylis Hines compiiled 14 kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces in the win over the Panthers. Fairbairn had 12 kills and two aces, Luttrell provided 12 kills and three blocks, Cunningham had nine kills and five blocks, Brelage contributed 16 digs and 100% serving, and Hayden Pinard added a double-double with 51 assists, 13 digs, eight aces and four blocks.
The Tribe opened the tournament Friday with a loss to No. 2 Westview of Beaverton in four sets. Scores were 28-26, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Baylis Hines finished with 14 kills, six digs, three blocks and 100% serving for Roseburg against Westview.
Fairbairn had 13 kills, six digs and four blocks. Luttrell contributed seven kills and six blocks, Knudson had seven kills and six blocks, Brelage chipped in 13 digs and two aces, and Hayden Pinard had 40 assists, nine digs, four blocks, five aces and three kills.
"It was fun to coach and spectate in this match," RHS coach Lacy Pinard said. "I saw some great moments from these players. I was so proud of our resilience and focus during critical moments."
Roseburg loses five seniors to graduation: Brelage, Hayden Pinard, Knudson, Luttrell and Baylis Hines.
"This has been such a treat to be able to coach this program, these players and work with such a loving group of coaches," Lacy Pinard said. "I loved getting to be a part of these seniors in their last high school season and am excited to see their journey after this."
