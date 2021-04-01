The Roseburg High School volleyball team knocked off a talented Crater team on Thursday night, winning in four sets at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 18-25, 25-17, 25-16, 26-24.
The Indians improved to 4-3 on the season, while the Class 5A Comets dropped to 7-2.
"What an awesome match," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "We played our best defense this season against the strong front row of Crater. The girls had some amazing saves combined with strong hitting to come back. I'm extremely proud of their heart and tenacity."
Senior Sierra Paroz finished with 16 kills for Roseburg, and Madison Carter and Kennedy Baylis-Hines each had eight kills.
Hayden Pinard contributed 23 assists and Jaden Warmouth added 14 assists. The Tribe came up with 47 digs, with Micah Lake getting nine and Ellie Bruton eight.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Eagle Point on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.