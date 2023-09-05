The Roseburg Indians weathered an early storm against the South Medford Panthers on Tuesday night.
Roseburg dropped the opening set, but rebounded to take the next three in a 19-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 victory in the Southwest Conference volleyball opener for both teams at Robertson Memorial Gym.
It was an important win for the Tribe (2-1 overall) in its first home match of the season. Roseburg lost both of its SWC contests with South Medford last year before defeating the Panthers at the Class 6A state tournament.
"This was very good for our team to come together and really get a base built, so we can get better and beat more teams," said Mikyla Cunningham, who led the Indians with 14 kills. "We're definitely getting to know each other a lot better. We started off with strong chemistry ... all we have to do now is work on our skill and get better every single day in practice."
The Panthers (2-3 overall), led by power-hitting sophomore Mayenabasi Akpan, capitalized on Roseburg's mistakes in the first game to get the early jump.
"We just needed to warm up," Roseburg's Kaela Klopfenstein said. "The first set we were just getting in it, feeling the court and seeing where we want to hit and where it's open. Once we did, we found what's open. Once we calmed down and felt the court, we eased into it just fine."
"The first set we were really stiff," Roseburg coach Lacy Pinard said. "I think we came out a little excited, and we made a lot of hitting and serving errors. Our communication got better and that really helped, and the girls started trusting each other and started getting back to our game."
Junior Shaylee Swartzendruber, who finished with 12 kills and seven service aces, sparked the Tribe.
"Everybody started out slow, but Shaylee started coming together for us and getting that first initial focus," Pinard said. "She started going for it and that opened it up for everybody else. Shaylee didn't get deterred and put pressure on them (Panthers), and everybody else followed suit."
"We just really wanted our first home win and first conference win, and the (Roseburg) Bum Squad really helped us out," Swartzendruber said. "We picked it up. We can play better, but know that was our opener."
Klopfenstein had 21 assists and six aces for Roseburg. Grace Ipsen and Masyn Tabor each made seven digs, and Arlie Aasen contributed three blocks.
Cunningham and Klopfenstein, the team's two seniors, are the team captains. The other returning varsity players are Aasen, Tabor, Swartzendruber and Ipsen.
"We're a little younger this year (the Indians lost five seniors to graduation) and just figuring out our confidence on the court is really the key," Pinard said. "We have lots of potential, but still have a lot of little things we have to work on."
Pinard expects the SWC to be very competitive once again this season. Sheldon, South Medford and Roseburg were the top three teams last year, and the Irish went on to capture the Class 6A state title. Roseburg and South Medford also advanced to the state tournament, with the Tribe finishing sixth.
"I love my team. We're really like a family," Klopfenstein said. "I think we can do whatever we put our minds to. We did very good last year and will do very good this year."
"I think we're going to see a big tossup (for the SWC championship)," Pinard said. "Sheldon is strong, but there are other teams you can't overlook like North Medford and Grants Pass. There's not going to be one dominant team."
In other conference openers Tuesday, Sheldon defeated Willamette 25-7, 25-9, 25-10 and South Eugene rallied past North Medford 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13.
Roseburg resumes conference play Thursday at home against Willamette.
