Roseburg High School’s Mikyla Cunningham (8) and Grace Luttrell defend against a kill attempt by Sheldon’s Jordan McKibben during their Southwest Conference match at Robertson Memorial Gym in Roseburg on Thursday. The Indians won in five sets.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg's Emma Fairbairn hits the ball between a pair of Sheldon defenders during their Southwest Conference match at RHS on Thursday. Fairbairn finished with 13 kills.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg's Caroline Knudson (10) and Kennedy Baylis Hines defend against a spike attempt by Sheldon’s Gracee Robertson during their Southwest Conference match in Roseburg on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg's Mikyla Cunningham (8) leaps to defend against Sheldon’s Beaux Bruegman during their Southwest Conference match in Roseburg on Thursday.
The Roseburg High School volleyball team scored its biggest win of the 2022 season to date on Thursday night.
The Indians recovered from a rough fourth set and won the deciding game to pull out a thrilling victory over Sheldon in a Southwest Conference match at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Scores were 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 7-25, 15-10.
Roseburg (11-2, 2-1 SWC) snapped a nine-match losing streak against the Irish (9-3, 2-1) dating back to 2016. Sheldon entered the contest ranked No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches poll.
"It feels really nice," said Roseburg senior setter Hayden Pinard, who turned in another solid all-around performance. "It's a huge thing. We really wanted to taste this win tonight. We've been close with Sheldon the last couple of years, but haven't done it and it's amazing to beat them."
Hayden Pinard finished with another double-double with 49 assists and 16 digs, and added eight kills and five service aces.
"Our setter was the glue that kept us on track tonight," Roseburg coach Lacy Pinard said.
Hayden Pinard got plenty of help in the victory.
Senior libero Kinsey Brelage made 27 digs and had two service aces. Grace Luttrell had 11 kills and six blocks, Emma Fairbairn got a double-double with 13 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, Caroline Knudson had six kills and five blocks, Kennedy Baylis Hines chipped in 12 digs and two aces, and Arlie Aasen had five digs and four aces.
"Kinsey stood out. She dug up a lot of balls," Hayden Pinard said. "Grace knows a lot of their players and wanted to show them she can play."
Lacy Pinard, in her first season as the Tribe's head coach, was proud to see her team bounce back after losing the fourth set by 18 points.
"We had a big hiccup and let Sheldon get an edge on us," the coach said. "We used our break to regain focus and came out ready to recover. We blew through the fifth set with unstoppable energy."
"We shook off all of our mistakes (in the fourth set) and knew what we had to do," Hayden Pinard said. "We had a lot of trust in the team and played together."
Roseburg and Sheldon are tied for second in the conference race, one game behind South Medford (6-1, 3-0). The Indians were No. 3 in the 6A power rankings as of late Thursday.
Roseburg returns to SWC play Tuesday, hosting South Eugene.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
