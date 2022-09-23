MEDFORD — The Roseburg High School volleyball team took care of business at North Medford on Thursday, defeating the Black Tornado in straight sets in a Southwest Conference volleyball match.
Scores were 25-14, 25-17, 25-13. The Indians (11-2, 4-1 SWC) earned their eighth straight win and remained in a tie with Sheldon (11-3, 4-1) for second place in the conference standings, a half-game behind South Medford (10-3, 5-1).
Libero Kinsey Brelage finished with 31 digs and two service aces, and served 100% on the line for the Tribe. Kennedy Baylis Hines had 11 kills, eight digs and served 100%, Mikyla Cunningham contributed eight kills and two blocks, Grace Luttrell chipped in three blocks, Kaela Klopfenstein had two aces and served 100%, and Hayden Pinard filled up the stat sheet with 36 assists, 12 digs, five kills, four aces and 100% serving.
"The team looked on point tonight," Roseburg coach Lacy Pinard said. "We really took charge with possession and ran our plays. We were super strong with precision and placement on the service line. Kinsey (Brelage) was on fire ... she made it seem impossible to put a ball down on our side of the court."
Roseburg is scheduled to host Grants Pass Tuesday.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
