Roseburg junior middle blocker Grace Luttrell was selected to the first team in the Southwest Conference volleyball all-league voting done by the coaches.
Junior setter Hayden Pinard and sophomore outside hitter Emma Fairbairn were second-team picks for the Indians. Senior Kylee Carpenter and junior Kinsey Brelage received honorable mention.
Sheldon junior Beaux Bruegman was named the MVP, while North Medford senior libero Makayla Miller was the Most Valuable Defender. Sheldon's Martine Wodke was Coach of the Year.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
VOLLEYBALL ALL-LEAGUE
MVP — Beaux Bruegman, jr., Sheldon.
MVD — Makayla Miller, sr., North Medford.
Coach of the Year — Martine Wodke, Sheldon.
First Team
Beaux Bruegman, jr., Sheldon; Kaitlyn Wood, jr., Sheldon; Elle Bruegman, jr., Sheldon; Jackie Aukusitino, sr., North Medford; Makayla Miller, sr., North Medford; Katie Clevenger, jr., South Medford; Grace Luttrell, jr., Roseburg; Julia Pangburn, sr., South Eugene.
Second Team
Keira Vaughn, sr., Sheldon; Gwen Fife, jr., Sheldon; Pa'oa Payne-Kaeo, sr., North Medford; Audrey Yechout, sr., North Medford; Ellie Jung, soph., South Eugene; Hayden Pinard, jr., Roseburg; Izzy Wallace, sr., South Eugene; Emma Fairbairn, soph., Roseburg.
Honorable Mention
Emily Fliegel, sr., South Medford; Emelia Thiring, sr., North Medford; Ruby Thomas, sr., South Eugene; Alayna Hughes, sr., Sheldon; Katie Spradley, fr., Grants Pass; Alexis Deschwienitz, sr., South Medford; Kylee Carpenter, sr., Roseburg; Kinsey Brelage, jr., Roseburg; Sophie Mock, jr., Grants Pass.
