Roseburg senior outside hitter Sierra Paroz was selected to the Southern Oregon Conference Regional volleyball all-league first team for the 2021 winter/spring season.
Roseburg senior Madison Carter made the second team. Receiving honorable mention were juniors Micah Lake and Ryley Bryson and sophomore Hayden Pinard.
North Medford senior Catherine Rostel of North Medford was named the MVP and senior libero Sara Hamlin of North won the Best Defensive Player award.
SOC Regional
Volleyball All-League
Most Valuable Player — Catherine Rostel, sr., North Medford.
Best Defensive Player — Sara Hamlin, sr., North Medford.
First Team
Catherine Rostel, sr., North Medford; Katie Clevenger, soph., South Medford; Sierra Paroz, sr., Roseburg; Audrey Yechout, jr., North Medford; Katie Stidham, soph., Crater; Sara Hamlin, sr., North Medford; Tessa Frodge, sr., Crater; Evelyn Laopola, sr., South Medford.
Second Team
Kylie Anderson, sr., Crater; Toni Stevens, sr., Grants Pass; Tess Wente, soph., South Medford; Madison Carter, sr., Roseburg; Kierssa Hogan, sr., Eagle Point; Matlyn Leetch, sr., North Medford; Avery Hanson, sr., Crater; Quinn Christian, sr., Ashland.
Honorable Mention
Kayla Miller, jr., Ashland; Emily Rund, sr., Grants Pass; Emily Fliegel, jr., South Medford; Hayden Pinard, soph., Roseburg; Maddie Kocina, soph., Crater; Micah Lake, jr., Roseburg; Kyrah Christensen, sr., Crater; Taryn Holmes, sr., North Medford; Kiyah Jackson, sr., South Medford; Kendra Bittle, soph., Crater; Ryley Bryson, jr., Roseburg; Lailee Friend, sr., Grants Pass.
