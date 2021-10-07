EUGENE — Sheldon remained unbeaten in Southwest Conference volleyball on Thursday with a win over Roseburg in four sets.

Scores were 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22.

The Irish (15-4, 7-0 SWC) were ranked No. 6 in the latest OSAA Class 6A coaches poll.

Sophomore Emma Fairbairn led the Indians (7-6, 3-4) with 12 kills and added three digs. Grace Luttrell and Addison Weckerle each had eight kills and Kylee Carpenter chipped in five kills.

Hayden Pinard finished with 26 assists and 11 digs in the loss. Micah Lake made 24 digs, Kinsey Brelage contributed 16 digs and two aces and Jaden Warmouth added 15 digs and nine assists.

Roseburg will play in the Clearwater Classic in Bend Saturday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

