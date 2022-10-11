Sheldon tops Roseburg in four in Southwest Conference match TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EUGENE — Sixth-ranked Sheldon evened its series with No. 9 Roseburg on Tuesday night, defeating the Indians in four sets in a Southwest Conference volleyball match.Scores were 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22.The Irish (18-5, 8-1 SWC) are a half-game behind No. 3 South Medford (20-5, 9-1) in the conference standings and the Indians (13-5, 6-3) are third.Roseburg is scheduled to travel to South Eugene Thursday. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Wildfire ignites near I-5 milepost 95 northbound east of freeway Meet the hosts who help run Roseburg's most popular radio station Roseburg's 150th birthday celebration continues with new downtown festival At 75, Neil Colby says it's time for a break One arrested in connection to August home invasion robbery TOP JOBS News Review Carriers EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT NOW HIRING Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Finlay connection helps Roseburg boys to 1-1 draw against North Medford Sheldon tops Roseburg in four in Southwest Conference match Riddle sweeps Pacific in Skyline League match Yoncalla outlasts Glendale in five in Skyline volleyball Camas Valley loses to Myrtle Point in three in Skyline match
