If the North Douglas Warriors are to make a third consecutive trip to the Class 1A volleyball state championship match, they’ll likely face another dog fight within their own league.
The Warriors won the 2022 Skyline League regular season title via tiebreaker over Umpqua Valley Christian, the two teams each finishing 10-1 in league play with Days Creek third at 10-2. All three reached the Class 1A state playoffs, and each saw their playoff runs negatively impacted by eventual state champion Damascus Christian.
Days Creek was swept by Damascus in the second round of play-in games, falling just short of the eight-team state tournament. UVC reached the state tournament, but was swept in the first round by the champs before being eliminated by North Clackamas Christian.
North Douglas, which entered the state tournament as the No. 7 seed, beat Crane and St. Paul to reach a championship showdown with Damascus Christian and won the first two sets before Damascus rallied, taking the final three sets and the state title.
The Warriors, who entered the season ranked No. 5 in the OSAAtoday’s preseason coaches poll, have a solid core returning with seniors Brooke McHaffie, Maddie Vaughn and Lauren Robbins and junior Brooklyn Cyr, but still have significant gaps to fill for a team which won the 1A state title in 2021.
“We’re pretty inexperienced,” North Douglas coach Emily Reed said after her team got off to a 2-2 start to the season, three of those matches against teams ranked in the top 10 in their respective classifications. “When we’re playing good, it’s really good but when it goes bad, it goes bad. We just have to learn how to not turn one mistake into six mistakes.”
Reed said that the potential is within her group to make another run at a Skyline title, but there is still plenty of work to be done.
“We just haven’t figured out how to work like a team yet,” Reed said. “There are some dynamics we’re trying to work out, but we’re going to be pretty competitive when we figure that stuff out.”
Umpqua Valley Christian, guided by head coach Candice Renyer, is preparing to challenge North Douglas once again for the Skyline crown. The Monarchs have a very strong core of returners led by senior setters and outside hitters Zoey Pappas and Amy Pappas, senior libero Alli Hu and junior middle blockers Emma Stiles and Kira Butler.
Camas Valley could also throw its respective hat into the league playoff chase with a solid core of returning players. The Hornets will be led by seniors Julie Amos and Rhegan Plikat and junior Rowoen Plikat,
In the 3A Far West League, Douglas was the lone team of four in Douglas County to reach the postseason in 2022, falling to Banks 3-0 in the first round.
South Umpqua and Glide are have new head coaches as they try to build their programs up, the Lancers led by Seantae Wells and Glide by Jordyn Short, both first-year head coaches.
Sutherlin, headed by coach Kathy Rice, is looking to improve on a two-win FWL season in 2022, led by returning senior outside hitter Josie Vermillion.
At 2A, Oakland finished in fourth place in the Valley Coast Conference to earn a trip to the state tournament, where the Oakers ultimately fell to Stanfield in the consolation final.
The Oakers, under head coach Katelyn Hamilton, will be led by junior captains Kyla Baxter and Haylee Templeton, senior captain Julia Lane at middle blocker and junior rightside hitter Teagan Fauver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.