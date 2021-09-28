MEDFORD — The Roseburg High School volleyball team came up short against South Medford on Tuesday in a Southwest Conference match, falling in five sets.
Scores were 25-20, 26-28, 25-14, 24-26, 15-8.
Katie Clevenger led the Panthers (6-6, 1-2 SWC) with 30 kills, three aces and three blocks. Emily Fliegel had 14 kills, Alexis Deschweinitz made 30 assists and Brynn Allen added 22 digs.
Grace Luttrell and Kennedy Baylis-Hines each had 12 kills for Roseburg. Ryley Bryson contributed seven kills, while Kylee Carpenter had five kills and four blocks.
Hayden Pinard finished with 31 assists, and Micah Lake and Kinsey Brelage each made 15 digs in the loss. The Indians (5-5, 1-3) have dropped three straight.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Grants Pass Thursday at Robertson Memorial Gym.
