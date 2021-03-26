MEDFORD — The Roseburg High School volleyball team dropped its second straight five-set match on Thursday, as South Medford rallied from one set down to take the victory.
Scores were 25-20, 24-26, 15-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Sierra Paroz finished with 12 kills for the Indians (2-3). Ryley Bryson had 11 kills, Kennedy Baylis-Hines contributed eight kills, Grace Luttrell chipped in six kills, Hayden Pinard made 20 assists, Kinsey Brelage had 18 digs, Eliana Bruton contributed 10 digs and Mycah Lake added 12 digs.
"The girls fought hard throughout the entire match," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said. "We were able to capitalize on our offense in the second and third sets by great defense and getting them out of system. But South Medford was able to close out the match with some big hits that we played up but pulled us out of system."
Roseburg is scheduled to host Grants Pass on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.