South Umpqua beats Oakland in title match of Douglas Tournament

Sep 10, 2022

WINSTON — The South Umpqua volleyball team captured the championship in the Douglas Tournament on Saturday, defeating Oakland in two of three sets.

Scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-18.

Grace Johnson had nine kills and five blocks for the Class 3A Lancers. Kaydence Norton contributed six kills, five digs and four service aces and Saebrah Rogers added 15 assists and three aces.

Tia Picknell had three kills and seven blocks for the 2A Oakers. Veronica Sigl made eight digs and Tiana Oberman chipped in nine assists.

In pool play, South Umpqua beat North Valley 25-14, 25-17; split with Douglas 25-16, 23-25; split with Oakland 25-13, 21-25; and defeated Glide 25-21, 25-24.

Oakland split with Glide 25-22, 21-25; beat North Valley 25-23, 25-24; split with S.U. and split with Douglas 23-25, 25-23.

S.U. will host North Valley Tuesday in its Far West League opener. Oakland travels to Reedsport Tuesday for its Valley Coast Conference opener.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
