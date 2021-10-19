WINSTON — South Umpqua ended its fall volleyball season on Tuesday night with a win over Far West League arch-rival Douglas in five sets.
Scores were 25-27, 25-20, 25-17, 13-25, 15-12.
"It's always fun to play against Douglas," S.U. coach Tonya Smith said. "It was a pretty exciting match. Both teams were scrappy and played hard."
Amaya Slay had a strong all-around match for the Lancers (6-11, 4-6 FWL) with 12 kills, nine digs, seven aces and six blocks. Raiya Estupinian had 12 digs, three kills and three aces, Kaydence Norton contributed 19 digs and 10 kills, and Saebrah Rogers added 36 assists, five digs and two kills.
No statistics were provided by the Trojans (7-12, 1-9).
