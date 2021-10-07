South Umpqua's 2021 fall volleyball season has been a bit of a roller coaster, with plenty of ups and downs due to a young and inexperienced roster.
But Thursday was a good night on the court for the Lancers, who completed a regular season series sweep of Brookings-Harbor in a Far West League match before their home fans in Tri City.
Scores were 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.
Amaya Slay finished with nine kills, seven digs, two aces and two assists for South Umpqua (5-9, 3-4 FWL). Kaydence Norton had nine kills and seven digs, while Saebrah Rogers added 15 assists, three aces and three digs.
The Bruins dropped to 3-13 overall and 1-6 in league.
"We've had some girls in and out sick, but it was nice to see them play together tonight and they had a good time," South Umpqua second-year head coach Tonya Smith said. "They're growing as a team. Brookings has really improved since the first time we played them."
The Lancers have just two seniors on their roster, Kiersten Chapman and Aubrey Rainville. The rest of the cast is comprised of six juniors, three sophomores and one freshmen.
South Umpqua plays the top two teams in the Far West next week, traveling to Cascade Christian Tuesday and hosting Sutherlin Thursday.
(0) comments
