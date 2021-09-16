TRI CITY — St. Mary's and South Umpqua battled to the wire in their Far West League volleyball opener on Thursday, with the Crusaders of Medford winning in five sets.
Scores were 18-25, 25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 15-6.
Raiya Estupinian had 15 digs and five kills for the Lancers (2-5, 0-1 FWL). Amaya Slay contributed 11 digs, three aces, 10 kills, three blocks and four stuff-blocks, Saebrah Rogers chipped in 15 assists and seven digs, and Kaydence Norton added 15 digs, eight kills and three aces.
"I felt like we played as a team," S.U. coach Tonya Smith said. "We played hard."
The Lancers are scheduled to travel to Brookings-Harbor Tuesday.
